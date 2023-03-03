Uncle Howdy is headed to WWE RAW.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Howdy is booked for Monday’s loaded RAW in Boston for a segment with Bobby Lashley.

The Lashley – Howdy segment will be done to build to Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 39. There’s no word yet on if Wyatt is also booked for Monday’s RAW.

Lashley is also expected to appear on tonight’s SmackDown to continue the feud with Wyatt.

As noted earlier, Sami Zayn and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus are also booked for Monday’s RAW. Below is the current announced line-up for RAW at the TD Garden:

* John Cena returns

* Logan Paul returns to face-off with Seth Rollins

* Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens

* Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. Carmella in a non-title match

* Mustafa Ali has a surprise for Dolph Ziggler

