MVP’s VIP Lounge is reportedly planned for tonight’s WWE RAW, according to Fightful Select. There’s no word yet on who the special guest will be.

WWE is teasing a possible RAW appearance by Brock Lesnar to accept MVP’s WrestleMania 39 challenge on behalf of Omos, so it’s likely this will have something to do with The VIP Lounge.

On a related note, there’s a segment planned for tonight’s RAW that will see Seth Rollins steal The Miz’s mobile phone.

WWE previously announced a special WrestleMania edition of MizTV for tonight’s RAW, where The Miz is supposed to reveal a big secret, related to the gift he received from Maryse last week. It’s possible this is related to the planned Rollins vs. Logan Paul match at WrestleMania 39.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s RAW in Grand Rapids, MI:

* Ronda Rousey advertised to appear

* Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae

* Carmella vs. Asuka

* The Miz hosts “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” edition of MizTV to reveal dream-come-true envelope gift from Maryse

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defend against Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita

* Will Brock Lesnar show up to respond to the WrestleMania 39 challenge from Omos?

