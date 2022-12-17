As noted, the December 23 WWE SmackDown on FOX is also being taped tonight in Chicago due to the Christmas holiday. We will have live spoilers shortly, but below is the current line-up planned for next week’s episode, courtesy of Fightful Select.

* Promo with The Bloodline

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Hit Row. Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn are to be involved

* #1 Contender’s Gauntlet: Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Emma, Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville, Raquel Rodriguez. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey will be at ringside. Plans call for Li to beat Emma and Nox, Li to then lose to Rodriguez, Rodriguez to defeat Morgan and Deville, then Rodriguez face Baszler

* Bray Wyatt promo

* Angel vs. Rey Mysterio

* Backstage segment with Karrion Kross and Scarlett

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight

* A John Cena video package to promote John Cena’s December 30 return will air

