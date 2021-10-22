Below are some spoiler notes for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select:

* Hit Row will be in action

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Happy Corbin is planned, as well as Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, and Mustafa Ali vs. Mansoor in a Crown Jewel rematch

* Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear, and be involved in a segment with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As of 6pm ET the plan was for this to kick off the show

* The Women’s Title Exchange between RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is currently scheduled to be the main event show-closing segment

