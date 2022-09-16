WWE previously announced a Fatal 4 Way to determine the new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for tonight’s SmackDown, featuring Alpha Academy, Los Lotharios, The New Day and The Street Profits.

In an update, PWInsider reports that there’s been a pitch to change the match, replacing Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios with Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser, and two members of The Brawling Brutes, likely Butch and Ridge Holland.

There’s no confirmation on the change as of this writing, but WWE officials are reportedly leaning towards making the change.

On a related note, it was reported earlier how Damage CTRL’s Bayley and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were booked for tonight’s show, but not announced yet by WWE. Word now is that Bayley will be wrestling a match tonight.

This would be just her second singles TV match since returning at SummerSlam in late July. Her first was a win over Aliyah on the August 22 RAW. Bayley is currently feuding with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair on Monday nights.

The only other item announced by WWE for tonight’s SmackDown as of this writing is Logan Paul’s return to TV.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

