This evening WWE will present its latest episode of NXT on USA from the Performance Center in Florida.

Fightful Select’s Cory Brennan has learned the following plans for the show, which can be read below. IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS IT WOULD BE A GOOD IDEA TO NOT CONTINUE SCROLLING.

-Tony D & Stacks are set to defend the NXT tag team titles against Los Lotharios. Reports are that this will open the broadcast.

-The four-way between Wes Lee, Bronson Reed, Cameron Grimes, and Johnny Gargano is currently set to be the show’s main event.

-Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace has been discussed for tonight. Joe Gacy is to be involved in this.

-NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Nathan Frazier has also been discussed for tonight although it would be a non-title affair.

