Major League Wrestling held its Fightland TV tapings in Philadelphia n Sunday night. These matches will air on future episodes of Fusion. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

Mance Warner def. Real 1 when Real 1 hit the ref.

Alex Kane beats up somebody named Mr. Marvelous. Kane wants a tougher challenge and outcomes Davey Boy Smith and they brawl.

MLW World Middleweight Championship: Lince Dorado def. Shun Skywalker (c) to win the title

Samoan SWAT Team def. The FBI

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (w/ Cesar Duran) def. Trish Adora

Calvin Tankman def. Willie Mack

MLW World Championship Last Man Standing: Alexander Hammerstone def. EJ Nduka

Sam Adonis def. Johnny Trash (name may be updated)

Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Billington Bulldogs def. Bomaye Fight Club. Afterward, Davey Boy cut a promo saying that Alex Kane stole the Opera Cup and he would make him tap when they were next in the ring.

Street Fight: Real 1 (nZo) def. Mance Warner

Mance Warner vs. Mads Krugger ended a no contest

Lince Dorado & Microman (w/ Mr. Saint Laurent) def. Delirious & Mini Abismo Negro. After, there was a blackout and hooded henchmen were beating the babyfaces all down. They never identified themselves

Alec Price def. TJ Crawford

Jacob Fatu def. Lio Rush. Fatu challenged Hammerstone for SuperFight after the match, Hammerstone came out, they faced off, and the two had to be separated.