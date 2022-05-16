NJPW held its Capital Collision TV tapings in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena. These matches will air on future episodes of Strong. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of ProWrestling.Net:

JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs def. Alex Coughlin, The DKC, and Kevin Knight

Ariya Daivari def. Delirious

Karl Fredericks def. QT Marshall

David Finlay def. Danny Limelight

Great-O-Khan, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, and Aaron Henare def. Jonah, Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito, and Mikey Nicholls

Jeff Cobb def. Willie Mack

Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemura ended via ref stoppage

Brody King def. Jake Something

Bullet Club (Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Juice Robinson, and Hikuleo) def. Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor, Ren Narita, and Mascara Dorada

Minoru Suzuki def. Tony Deppen

STRONG Openweight Champion : Fred Rosser def. Tom Lawlor (c) to win the title

Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Chris Dickinson