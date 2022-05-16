NJPW held its Capital Collision TV tapings in Philadelphia, PA at the 2300 Arena. These matches will air on future episodes of Strong. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of ProWrestling.Net:
- JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs def. Alex Coughlin, The DKC, and Kevin Knight
- Ariya Daivari def. Delirious
- Karl Fredericks def. QT Marshall
- David Finlay def. Danny Limelight
- Great-O-Khan, Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis, and Aaron Henare def. Jonah, Shane Haste, Bad Dude Tito, and Mikey Nicholls
- Jeff Cobb def. Willie Mack
- Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemura ended via ref stoppage
- Brody King def. Jake Something
- Bullet Club (Jay White, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Juice Robinson, and Hikuleo) def. Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor, Ren Narita, and Mascara Dorada
- Minoru Suzuki def. Tony Deppen
- STRONG Openweight Champion: Fred Rosser def. Tom Lawlor (c) to win the title
- Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Chris Dickinson