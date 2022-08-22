NJPW held its Fighting Spirit Unleashed TV tapings in Los Angeles, CA. These matches will air on future episodes of Strong. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:
Bullet Club’s Jay White, Juice Robinson, Hikuleo & Chase Owens defeated KUSHIDA, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero & Taylor Rust
Taiji Ishimori defeated Alan Angels
TMDK’s Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste defeated Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura. Daniels turned on Uemura after the match.
Robbie Eagles defeated Kevin Blackwood
QT Marshall defeated Keita Murray
NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser defeated TJP to retain the title. Chris Dickinson attacked Rosser after the match.
Mascara Dorada defeated Misterioso
Ren Narita defeated Jakob Austin Young
Team Filthy’s “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos defeated Jordan Cruz & Cody Chuun
Aaron Solow defeated Che Cabrera
Peter Avalon defeated Adrian Quest
NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: United Empire’s Aussie Open (Kye Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeated Team Filthy’s West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) to retain the titles
Kevin Knight & The DKC defeated Stray Dog Army’s Bateman & Barrett Brown