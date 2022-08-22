NJPW held its Fighting Spirit Unleashed TV tapings in Los Angeles, CA. These matches will air on future episodes of Strong. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Bullet Club’s Jay White, Juice Robinson, Hikuleo & Chase Owens defeated KUSHIDA, Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero & Taylor Rust

Taiji Ishimori defeated Alan Angels

TMDK’s Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste defeated Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura. Daniels turned on Uemura after the match.

Robbie Eagles defeated Kevin Blackwood

QT Marshall defeated Keita Murray

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser defeated TJP to retain the title. Chris Dickinson attacked Rosser after the match.

Mascara Dorada defeated Misterioso

Ren Narita defeated Jakob Austin Young

Team Filthy’s “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos defeated Jordan Cruz & Cody Chuun

Aaron Solow defeated Che Cabrera

Peter Avalon defeated Adrian Quest

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship: United Empire’s Aussie Open (Kye Fletcher & Mark Davis) defeated Team Filthy’s West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) to retain the titles

Kevin Knight & The DKC defeated Stray Dog Army’s Bateman & Barrett Brown