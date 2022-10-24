Impact Wrestling returned to Las Vegas, Nevada, at Sam’s Town Casino to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of PWinsider.com:

In an X Division semifinal match Trey Miguel defeated Speedball Mike Bailey by disqualification due to interference from Kenny King.

Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers to win the Digital Media Championship. Cardona interfered in the match which brought out Heath and Rhino to chase Cardona to the back.

Mickie James defeated Chelsea Green

Bully Ray defeated Zicky Dice. Before the match started Dice and Johnny Swinger brought a table into the ring but Bully took out Swinger and then pinned Dice with a sit-out full Nelson slam. After the match, Moose attacked Bully and speared Bully through the table. Bully then challenges Moose to a tables match for Over Drive.

Jordynne Grace defeated Giselle Shaw to retain the Knockouts Title.

Taya defeated Tasha Steelz, but post-match saw Savanah Evans attack Rosemary and Taya but Jessika made the save.

In the second semifinal match in the X Division championship tournament saw Black Tauros defeat PJ Black.

Steve Maclin defeated Tommy Dreamer

Ace Austin and Chris Bey defeated Aussie Open, Motor City Machine Guns, and Raj Singh and his partner.

Sami Callihan defeated Eric Young in a double jeopardy match which is you had to make your opponent bleed before you could pin him. Before the match, Violent By Design attacked Callihan at the top of the ramp and made him bleed first. Eric Young also bled buckets as a lot of weapons were used. Sami wins with a piledriver. After the match Violent by Design comes out and just stands over a bloody EY and the three members walk out leading EY in the ring.