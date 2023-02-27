Impact Wrestling returned to Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Ace Austin cut an in-ring promo. Impact Tag Team Champions, the Motor City Machine Guns, interrupted them to set up a title match.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Shane Haste

Kenny King defeated Kevin Knight

Mickie James cut an in-ring promo about Jordynne Grace but was interrupted by Gisele Shaw, who defeated Deonna Purrazzo at No Surrender. This led to Gail Kim announcing that Shaw would challenge James for the Knockouts title on the show.

Ace Austin & Chris Bey defeated The Motor City Machine Guns to win the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships.

Bully Ray cut an in-ring promo about Tommy Dreamer, who challenged him to a “Busted Open Match” the night before a live edition of Busted Open Radio. Bully said he’s not even sure what a Busted Open match is. Santino Marella made a match between Bully and Bhupinder Gujjar.

Bhupinder Gujjar defeated Bully Ray via DQ when Bully hit Gujjar with a low blow. Dreamer made the save but Masha Slamovich ran out to help Bully. Mickie James came out with a kendo stick to even up the odds.

Sami Callihan vs. Yuya Uemura was stopped early due to injury as Uemura landed on his head after a power bomb from Callihan.

Just saw Sami Callihan drop Uemura on his head on a powerbomb and have to get seen by paramedics. Legit injury. Yikes. @davemeltzerWON pic.twitter.com/bK9ZPuXKNh — Blood Mark (@bloodmarkhenry) February 26, 2023

KUSHIDA defeated Jonathan Gresham via submission

Killer Kelly cut a promo on Taylor Wilde, who came out then KiLynn King and hit Kelly with a chair shot. The two walked to the back together.

Mickie James successfully defended the Knockouts Championship against Gisele Shaw. Deonna Purrazzoprevented Shaw from cheating. The segment ended with Shaw and her crew staring down James and Purrazzo.

Josh Alexander defeated KENTA. After the match, Alexander praised KENTA and said he can have a rematch anytime.