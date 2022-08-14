Impact Wrestling returned to Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday night to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of Impact Asylum

BTI Taping

– Giselle Shaw b Rosemary

– Ace Austin & Hikuleo beat Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger

Impact Taping

– Mike Bailey defeated Chris Bey

– Heath beat Kenny King

– Honor No More surrounds the ring and beats up Heath, but again there are issues with Eddie Edwards ordering PCO to attack and PCO hesitating. Heath takes advantage by taking out one of the others and flees. Edwards stands on the top rope to yell at Heath in the crowd. PCO behind him clearly thinking about doing something but not yet.

– Killer Kelly defeats Savannah Evans (w/Tasha Steelz)

– Eddie Edwards wins a title shot at Bound for Glory in a six way

– VXT retained the Knockouts Tag Titles over Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace

– Purrazzo defeated Grace

– Karl Anderson defeats Mike Bennett. Matt Taven & Doc Gallows got involved

– Jessika beat Alisha

– Bhupinder Gujja beat an unknown wrestler.

– Hawkins confronts Gujja. He offers him his title rematch immediately and cheap shots. Referee Armstrong refuses to treat it like a match until Hawkins bullies him.Gujja gets in his own shot and pins Hawkins for three. Gujja eventually leaves with the Digital Media belt.

– Josh Alexander beat Vincent in non-title match.

– Eddie Edwards talks up their impending title match and tries to sell Alexander on the idea of being allies. Heath jumps Edwards from behind before Alexander has a chance to react.

– Black Taurus beat Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, Rey Horus

– Time Machine beat VBD