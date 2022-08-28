Impact Wrestling returned to Dallas, Texas on Saturday night to tape their next set of television episodes for their show on AXS. Below are the full results of those tapings, courtesy of Impact Asylum:

Aussie Open defeated Chris Bey and Ace Austin

Mickie James defeated Raychel Rose

X Division Championship: Mike Bailey (c) defeated Mascara Dorada (Gran Metalik) to retain. Post-match, Kenny King attacked both men before shouting “that’s my championship” at Bailey.

Killer Kelly defeated Alisha Edwards. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans were out for commentary on this one, and Kelly confronts them after she makes quick work of Alisha.

Tag Team Championship: Josh Alexander and Rich Swann defeated OGK (c) via disqualification. Maria and Eddie Edwards attacked Josh during the match.

Motor City Machine Guns defeated Good Brothers

Digital Media Championship (Ladder Match)

Brian Myers defeated Bhupinder Gujjar

Myers taped Gujjar’s feet to the ladder before winning the match.

Jordynne Grace defeated Zicky Dice w/ Johnny Swinger

5-Way #1 Contender’s Match for the X Division Title: Black Taurus defeated Laredo Kid, Alex Zayne, Trey Miguel and Mia Yim

There’s a contract signing between Sami Callihan, Moose and Steve Maclin for the Barbed Wire Massacre at Victory Road. Moose and Maclin attack Sami and bust him open. Maclin went for a spear on Sami, but Moose speared Maclin. Moose tries to spear Sami through a table but he moves and Moose goes through the table instead. Sami hits a piledriver before signing the contract with his blood.

Heath defeated PCO. The two shook hands after the match, then Josh Alexander and Rich Swann ran out and helped fend off Honor No More from attacking.