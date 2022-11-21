NJPW returned to The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, for the “Detonation” taping of NJPW Strong. Here are the spoilers, courtesy of PWinsider.com:
Christopher Daniels defeated The DKC and beat him up after the bell.
Homicide defeated Danny Limelight. Bobby Fish attacked Homicide after the match.
Kenny King defeated Gregory Sharpe
Lince Dorado defeated C4 (Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas)
Bateman defeated Jacob Austin Young
Juice Robinson defeated Blake Christian
KENTA defeated Bad Dude Tito
Bobby Fish defeated Kevin Blackwood. Homicide attacks Fish after the match. David Finlay came to the ring and helped out before he shook hands with Homicide.
NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship: Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) defeated Stray Dog Army (Misterioso & Barrett Brown)
Rocky Romero & Adrian Quest def. Atlantis Jr. & Virus
Hikuleo, Tama Tonga, David Finlay & Alan Angels def. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson) and Bullet Club (El Phantasmo & Jay White) (with Bobby Fish)
NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship: Fred Rosser (c) def. JR Kratos. After the bell, Peter Avalon, who had been on commentary, challenged Rosser to a title bout.