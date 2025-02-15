In addition to AEW Grand Slam: Australia, matches and segments were taped for the ROH Global Wars special event in Brisbane, Australia.

Featured below are complete spoilers.

* Bandido & The Outrunners defeated ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, Big Bill & Bryan Keith. Powerhouse Hobbs made a surprise appearance afterward to aid the babyfaces following a post-match attack.

* ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty defeated Robbie Eagles to retain

* Mark Davis defeated Tommy Knight

* ROH Tag Team Champions Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara defeated MxM Collection to retain the titles which were stolen by the challengers afterward.

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Alex Windsor to retain