An episode of ROH On HonorClub was taped this weekend.
After the AEW Collision on TNT show on Saturday night, June 15, 2024 at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, matches and segments were taped for a future episode of ROH On HonorClub show.
Featured below, courtesy of F4WOnline.com and CageMatch.net are complete spoilers from the 6/15 taping.
ROH ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Taped On June 15, 2024)* Marina Shafir defeated Erica Leigh
* Lance Archer & The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) defeated Victor Benjamin, Ganon Jones, & Duke Davis
* ROH World TV Title Best Two of Three Falls Match: Kyle Fletcher successfully defended against Lee Johnson 2:1 (Fletcher won falls 1 & 3)
* Taya Valkyrie defeated Trish Adora
* ROH Women’s World TV Champion Billie Starkz defeated Angelica Risk in a Proving Ground match
* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver defeated The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) & Nick Comoroto w/Jacoby Watts