Matches and segments were taped for future episodes of Ring of Honor TV on Saturday night.

AEW held a ROH On HonorClub taping at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV. last night.

Featured below are complete spoiler results from the taping.

ROH ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Taped On 5/25/2024)

* Zack Knight defeated Jon Cruz (Dark match)

* Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) defeated The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

* Queen Aminata defeated Mazzerati

* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds defeated Jacked Jameson & The Iron Savages (Boulder & Bronson) and Johnny TV, Griff Garrison, & Cole Karter in a triple threat trios match

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty) defeated Nick Comoroto & Jacoby Watts

* ROH World Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz defeated Dafaya

* Red Velvet attacked Starkz after the match. Queen Aminata was in Billie’s corner and Athena was nowhere to be found.

* ROH World TV Champion Kyle Fletcher defeated Dalton Castle to retain his title.