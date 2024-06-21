In addition to the AEW Collision taping on Thursday night, matches and segments were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub in Allentown, PA.

Featured below are spoiler results.

– Juice Robinson & The Gunns (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) def. The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

– Mark Briscoe def. Kyle Fletcher

– ROH Pure Championship – Proving Ground: Wheeler Yuta vs. Lee Moriarty goes to a ten minute daw.

– ROH Tag Team Championships – Proving Ground: Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) def. Gran Metalik & Komander