The lineup for the next TNA Wrestling pay-per-view event is close to finalized.

As noted, TNA held back-to-back television tapings at the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island this week, filling the complete schedule for the next three weeks of TNA iMPACT leading up to the TNA Emergence 2025 pay-per-view.

With that in mind, several matches for the August 15 pay-per-view event in Baltimore, Maryland are set, despite not yet being officially announced.

Featured below is the current spoiler lineup for the TNA Emergence 2025 special event on 8/15:

* Mike Santana vs. Sami Callihan

* Ryan Nemeth vs. The Home Town Man

* The Hardys (c) vs. The Rascalz (TNA Tag Titles)

* Steve Maclin (c) vs. Jake Something (No DQ For TNA International Title)

* The Elegance Brand (c) vs. Fatal Influence vs. The IInspiration vs. Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside (TNA Knockouts Tag Titles)

Make sure to join us here on 8/15 for live TNA Emergence 2025 results coverage from Baltimore, MD.