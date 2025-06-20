The working relationship between WWE and TNA Wrestling continues to expand, with multiple NXT talents now confirmed for appearances at this weekend’s TNA television tapings in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Arianna Grace and Fallon Henley are among the WWE stars already in town for the tapings. Grace, who has taken on an on-screen role as a “scout” evaluating talent from other companies, fits seamlessly into the ongoing inter-promotional narrative. Henley, a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, adds further legitimacy to the crossover, bringing both name value and in-ring credibility to the table.

Joining them is the emerging NXT faction known as Dark State, featuring Eddy Thorpe, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price. The group has recently begun to make waves in NXT and is expected to further establish themselves through this crossover opportunity.

Of course, the centerpiece of the partnership remains Trick Williams. The NXT standout and current TNA World Champion is scheduled to appear at Saturday night’s taping. Williams has been prominently featured across both brands in recent weeks, and his advertised appearance will mark another chapter in his ongoing run as the top champion in TNA while remaining a major player on NXT.

On Friday, June 20 and Saturday, June 21, TNA Wrestling presents #TNAiMPACT! from the UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania! Tickets are on-sale now: https://t.co/hrFN63X9Py pic.twitter.com/ovxJnKPcxD — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 9, 2025

TNA Wrestling brings high-energy action to Pittsburgh, June 20–21 at the UPMC Events Center! Featuring @MATTHARDYBRAND, @joehendry, and #WWENXT Superstar @_trickwilliams – the reigning TNA World Champion. Joe Hendry & @_Iam_Elijah_ hit the city June 17–18 for media appearances.… pic.twitter.com/BhNeaHstBQ — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 10, 2025

BREAKING: TNA Wrestling Welcomes Pittsburgh’s Own Mark Madden To The Broadcast Booth For TNA Live Event on Friday, June 20th At UPMC Events Center Read more: https://t.co/boK3WeStCI pic.twitter.com/gO4i5sc308 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 16, 2025

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)