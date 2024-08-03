TNA Wrestling taped matches and segments for future episodes of iMPACT at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL. on Friday, August 2, 2024.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete spoilers.

TNA iMPACT SPOILERS (Taped On 8/2/2024)

Frankie Kazarian def Bhupinder Gujjar

Masha Slamovich w/Alisha Edwards def Dani Luna w/Jody Threat

Maclin comes out to be on commentary (note on screen says TNA Emergence tomorrow)

Hammerstone def Eric Young. During the match Young and Maclin interacted with another but did not get physical with each other.

The System and JDC come out for a promo. Alisha addresses the fans and says she is sick of people saying the System is a failure. She is 1/2 of the TNA Knockouts Tag Champions. Myers and Edwards say they will get their World Tag Titles back and how them and Moose losing at Slammiversary was a fluke. Moose wants to address the “freak in the locker room” Mike Santana. He said how he’s not afraid of him and Santana calls himself a dog, next week, Moose says he will take him out back and give him the Ol Yeller Treatment.

Santino and Mike Bailey are backstage and discussing the return of Ultimate X at Emergence. There will be 3 way qualifying matches upcoming.

Ultimate X Qualifying Match -Trent Seven vs Jake Something vs X Division Champion Speedball Mike Bailey

Bailey wins and qualifies by pinning Something.

KUSHIDA def Jonathan Gresham via submission

TNA Knockouts Open Challenge: Jordynne Grace vs Rosemary went to a no contest. Ash by Elegance came down with her Personal Concierge, while he distracted the referee Ash got a pink kendo stick from under the ring and attack Rosemary and then Grace. The referee turned around and caught her doing it and called for the bell.

Josh Alexander comes out to the ring as fans chant “you sold out” to him. He said a couple weeks ago they all chanting “Walking Weapon” but now they say he sold out. He didn’t change at all, it was the fans who changed. He said they chant for Joe Hendry, Alexander says Hendry is not a wrestler but a meme. He goes on to say he is The Standard of TNA and he is focused on getting back his TNA World Championship. He says we will call Nemeth the same thing they called him in WWE, a transitional champion. Nemeth comes out to confront Alexander, gets a microphone and immediately jabs him in the throat and hits hiim with a super kick. He then says he is a fighting champion and he will defend the title “next week” right here in Tampa.

Ultimate X Qualifiers: Zachary Wentz w/Trey Miguel vs KC Navarro vs Dante Chen Wentz qualifies after pinning Navarro.

Joe Hendry def Wolfgang of Gallus

Hendry says pre match that not long ago him and Wolfgang were back home in Scotland, but it wasn’t too long ago that he came to his place of work. But also the rest of Gallus held him so Joe Coffey could smash him in the back with a guitar. Words escaped what he wanted to say but said it went like this.. and hit him in the head with the mic.

They showed on the screen a backstage altercation between The System and Mike Santana.

Rhino & Sami Callihan def First Class (Rich Swann & AJ Francis)

Maclin def Xyon

Xia Brookside Def Mila Moore

Ultimate X Qualifiers: Chris Bey vs John Skyler vs NXT’s Riley Osbourne. Kazarian on commentary.

Osbourne gets the win and qualifies for Ultimate X after hitting a shooting star press on Skylar.

Gisele Shaw def Tasha Steelz

The System continues to attack Mike Santana in the back.

The System come out to the ring. Alisha says that we were all expecting Moose vs Santana however Santana isn’t cleared. Santana’s music hits and come through the crowd as Myers & Edwards attempt to stop him from getting near the ring but unsuccessful.

Mike Santana vs Moose with The System & JDC. Moose def Santana. Post match the System gang up and attack Santana until Joe Hendry made the save with a chair. Hendry said there may be strength in numbers and the System has a lot of enemies. And next week two of those will face JDC & Moose and that would be Matt & Jeff Hardy.

Ultimate X Qualifiers: Ace Austin vs Rich Swann vs Jason Hotch

Hotch gets the win with assistance from Skylar.

TNA World Title Match – TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth and Josh Alexander went to a 30 min time limit. Nemeth tried to ask for 5 more minutes but Alexander left the ring. Nemeth chased after him and threw him in the ring. Alexander hit him with a low blow and then asked for 5 more min which the referee declined. Alexander grabbed the TNA World Title and rubbed it in the champion’s face and stood over him with it before throwing it down to the ground. After Alexander went to the back, Kazarian came down to attack Nemeth but PCO and Steph DeLander came down and attacked Kazarian. SDL clotheslined Kaz over the top rope. Nemeth then took the mic to put over SDL & PCO and the TNA locker room and the TNA fans.