For the second night in a row, TNA Wrestling taped matches and segments for future episodes of iMPACT at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL. on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

Featured below are complete spoilers from 8/3.

TNA iMPACT SPOILERS (Taped On 8/3/2024)

Santino Marella called out Matt Cardona. He said he had a contract for him to face PCO after Cardona interfered in the PCO/Steph De Lander wedding recently. Cardona said he would have his lawyers look it over.

Laredo Kid defeated Jai Vidal and Bhupinder Gujjar in a three-way match to qualify for Ultimate X at TNA Emergence

Rosemary defeated Alisha Edwards w/Masha Slamovich

Jody Threat & Dani Luna ran out to stop Slamovich from interfering

Rhino, PCO & Xia Brookside defeated Madman Fulton, Kon & Steph De Lander

De Lander never got into the match and celebrated with PCO when his team won.

Hammerstone defeated Frankie Kazarian and KUSHIDA in a three-way match to qualify for Ultimate X.

Kazarian attacked KUSHIDA after the match

Jonathan Gresham defeated Charlie Dempsey

The two continued to fight after the match was over.

The System in-ring promo

Alisha Edwards said they are the most dominant group in wrestling and would soon hold all the gold once again.

Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) defeated Renee Michelle & Kaitland Alexis

Eric Young defeated KC Navarro

X-Division Champion Mike Bailey w/Trent Seven defeated Rich Swann/AJ Francis

The Rascalz had a setup on the balcony and were watching the match.

Joe Hendry defeated Brian Myers w/Eddie & Alisha Edwards

Eddie & Alisha were tossed by the referee after attempting to interfere.

They returned after the match and Eddie and Myers double-teamed Hendry until Mike Santana came out to make the save.

Mike Santana defeated Eddie Edwards

TNA World Tag Team Champions ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) defeated Jake Something & Cody Deaner

AJ Francis and Rich Swann attacked the champions after the match.

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace defeated Ash by Elegance in a no-disqualification match

The ringside area was surrounded with “bedazzled” and glittery weapons.

It was like an “elegant” hardcore match

Rosemary prevented Elegance’s personal concierge from getting involved.

Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich ran in but Spitfire came out to even the odds.

The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) defeated Moose & JDC

JDC and Moose attacked the brothers after the match but Santana came out to make his second save of the show. This led to Myers and Edwards coming out.

Then, Joe Hendry’s music hit and he came out to clear the heels out of the ring.

The babyfaces then cut some short promos thanking the fans to close the show.