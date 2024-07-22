TNA Wrestling held a set of television tapings on Sunday night.
Featured below are complete spoiler results from the taping held on July 21 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
- Steve Maclin pinned Cody Deaner.
- AJ Francis pinned Sami Callihan.
- Tasha Steelz pinned Gisele Shaw.
- Jodi Threat pinned Masha Slamovich.
- Mike Santana pinned Campaign Singh.
- Kazarian pinned Ryan Nemeth.
- Matt Hardy & TNA Tag Team Champions ABC defeated Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers & Johnny Dango Curtis.
- Alexander Hammerstone & Ash By Elegance defeated TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace & Eric Young.
- Josh Alexander cut a promo saying no one believed in him so he’s not carrying the company anymore and is now out for himself.
- The Rascalz defeated KUSHIDA, Mike Bailey and Trent Seven.
- TNA Champion Nic Nemeth pinned Mustafa Ali. Josh Alexander and Nemeth faced off.
- There was a PCO-Steph De Lander wedding ceremony crashed by Matt Cardona and First Class.
- TNA Digital Media and International Champion PCO pinned Moose. The System attacked Moose but Joe Hendry made the save.
