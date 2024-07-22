TNA Wrestling held a set of television tapings on Sunday night.

Featured below are complete spoiler results from the taping held on July 21 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Steve Maclin pinned Cody Deaner.

AJ Francis pinned Sami Callihan.

Tasha Steelz pinned Gisele Shaw.

Jodi Threat pinned Masha Slamovich.

Mike Santana pinned Campaign Singh.

Kazarian pinned Ryan Nemeth.

Matt Hardy & TNA Tag Team Champions ABC defeated Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers & Johnny Dango Curtis.

Alexander Hammerstone & Ash By Elegance defeated TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace & Eric Young.

Josh Alexander cut a promo saying no one believed in him so he’s not carrying the company anymore and is now out for himself.

The Rascalz defeated KUSHIDA, Mike Bailey and Trent Seven.

TNA Champion Nic Nemeth pinned Mustafa Ali. Josh Alexander and Nemeth faced off.

There was a PCO-Steph De Lander wedding ceremony crashed by Matt Cardona and First Class.

TNA Digital Media and International Champion PCO pinned Moose. The System attacked Moose but Joe Hendry made the save.

