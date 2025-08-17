TNA Wrestling returned to B-More on Saturday night for a set of TNA iMPACT tapings.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the taping from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

TNA Xplosion Spoilers (Taped On 8/16):

* Brian Johnson defeated Jake Painter

* Lei Ying Lee defeated M By Elegance

* The Hometown Man defeated Mance Warner

* JDC defeated Captain Canada

TNA iMPACT Spoilers (Taped On 8/16):

* TNA World Champion Trick Williams came out for a promo. Santana interrupted and said he doesn’t care if he faces him in TNA or NXT. Trick claimed he won’t wrestle for 50 days due to his contract.

* Knockouts Number 1 Contender Gauntlet match: Xia Brookside eliminated Killer Kelly. Dani Luna eliminated XIa Brookside. Dani Luna eliminated Rosemary. Indi Hartwell was attacked by the eliminated Rosemary while making her way to the ring. Indi Hartwell eliminated Dani Luna and Luna turned on Hartwell after. Luna went to hit Hartwell with a chair, Jody Threat, her former tag team partner and last entrant in the match, was like, ‘What are you doing?’. Luna was then eliminated via DQ after striking Hartwell and Threat with the belt. This somehow led to Threat being declared the winner.

* Ryan Nemeth cut a promo. He said his brother will be back in two weeks. I believe his brother is at the Gathering of the Juggalos this weekend.

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Jake Something

* Mustafa Ali & The Great Hands (John Skyler & Jason Hotch) defeated Moose, Brian Myers, and Matt Cardona

* Knockouts Champion and NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne cut an in-ring promo. She was interrupted by Ash By Elegance, who said it should just be the two of them at NXT Heatwave. This brought out Masha Slamovich, who said she’ll beat both of them.

* Mike Santana & Steve Maclin defeated Trick Williams and AJ Francis. Santana pinned Trick will a roll-up. Trick attacked Santana after but Maclin made the save.

* Eric Young defeated Myron Reed

* The IInspiration defeated Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx)

* Ryan Nemeth comes out for another promo. He’s interrupted by Eddie Edwards and Alicia Edwards, setting up a match.

* Eddie Edwards defeated Ryan Nemeth

* Trick Williams promo. Trick was upset about Santana. Said he doesn’t have to wrestle for 50 days, which brought out Santino. Santino was just about to announce Trick vs. Santana for Bound for Glory but was attacked by Trick’s lawyer.

* Tasha Steelz defeated Mara Sade. Steelz had her feet on the ropes during the pin. Order 4 attacked Sade after until the Hardys came out to make the save.

* The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) defeated Cedric Alexander and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater. Ali’s secret service attacked all four members, until Joe Hendry made the save.

TNA iMPACT airs every Thursday night at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube.

