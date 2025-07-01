A pair of big returns took place during the WWE SmackDown taping for the Independence Day holiday episode this Friday on July 4, 2025 that took place inside PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. on Monday night after the June 30 live episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

First up, Drew McIntyre made his return to kick off the taping, coming to the ring during an in-ring promo segment involving recent King of the Ring finalist competitors, longtime friends Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton.

When all was said-and-done, it was announced that “The Scottish Psychopath” will be going one-on-one against “The Viper” at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC and Peacock special event on July 12, 2025 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

Drew McIntyre returns during #SmackDown July 4 tapings! McIntyre vs Randy Orton has been announced for #SNME#WWE pic.twitter.com/6WvN3YCBSQ — KN Wrestling (@knwrestling) July 1, 2025

Also during the 6/30 taping of SmackDown for the 7/4 episode on USA Network, WWE Hall Of Fame legend Trish Stratus made a surprise return. The women’s wrestling legend came to the ring during a segment involving WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill.

It was then announced that before their scheduled title tilt at WWE SummerSlam 2025 on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., it will be “Tiffy-Time” in “The ATL,” as Stratton will go one-on-one against Stratus at the returning all-women’s WWE Evolution 2 premium live event on July 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

For those interested you can check out complete WWE SmackDown Spoilers For 7/4/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

#SmackDown SPOILERS Trish Stratus: Turning boys into men since 2001. pic.twitter.com/xRKWyApWfb — Juice Springsteen 🎙️ (@JuicySteen) July 1, 2025