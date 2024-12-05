WWE is looking to bring in some old-school legends to go along with the old-school production vibe and feel planned for the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Ahead of the special event on December 14, we have reported that WWE is going out of its’ way to lean into the nostalgia of the original run of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event for the return episode next Saturday night.

Featuring classic theme music, logos, and a retro atmosphere, the show will take place at the same venue where the inaugural Saturday Night’s Main Event was held in 1985, the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

According to this week’s episode of WrestleVotes Radio, WWE is reportedly aiming to bring back one of its biggest stars from that era—Hulk Hogan.

The report suggests that WWE has had preliminary discussions about featuring legendary figures to honor the original event nearly 40 years ago.

Other names under consideration include former WWF Women’s Champion Wendi Richter, and Hogan’s opponent from the first Saturday Night’s Main Event—Cowboy Bob Orton.

Additionally, it has been reported that WWE Hall of Fame manager Jimmy Hart, who has been closely linked with Hogan in recent years, is already confirmed to appear at the event.

Jesse “The Body” Ventura is also expected to play a role in the show, presumably sitting in for commentary on one or more of the matches.

In terms of the matches, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled to feature Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship, GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship, as well as the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion.

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding plans for the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event continues to surface.

Make sure to join us here on 12/14 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage from Long Island, N.Y.