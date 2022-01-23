Impact Wrestling held TV tapings from Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Saturday, January 22. During it, Impact revealed two matches for its No Surrender special on February 19.

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) will wrestle Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) at the show as the bout was set up during a lengthy promo segment. that also featured Violent by Design.

Violent by Design leader, Eric Young, will face Bullet Club leader Jay White at No Surrender.

Also, Gisele Shaw made her promotional debut when she confronted Lady Fros and then defeated her in singles competition later in the tapings. Before going to Impact, Shaw held the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Title and is the reigning PROGRESS Women’s Champion.