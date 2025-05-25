The lineup for the next TNA Wrestling special event began taking shape this weekend.

Following the TNA Under Siege 2025 special event on Friday night in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, the promotion returned on Saturday for a double taping of TNA iMPACT at the CAA Centre.

During the taping, the first two matches were announced for the upcoming TNA Against All Odds 2025 pay-per-view.

Now confirmed for TNA Against All Odds 2025 is Masha Slamovich vs. Lei Ying Lee for the TNA Knockouts World Championship. The bout was originally mentioned during TNA Under Siege 2025, only for Lee to be told she must first win a match to earn the shot. She ended up doing that, and the bout was made official.

Additionally, in a battle of authority figures, TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella will go one-on-one against Robert “Sherriff” Stone at TNA Against All Odds 2025.

For those interested, you can check out complete TNA iMPACT Spoilers For May 29, 2025, as well as complete TNA iMPACT Spoilers For June 5, 2025 right here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

TNA Against All Odds 2025 is scheduled to take place on June 6 at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.