WWE taped some matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
Ahead of the weekly three-hour episode of the WWE on USA Network red brand program, matches took place in Hershey, Pennsylvania, for the weekly WWE Main Event program.
Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.
WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: 10/31/2024)* Alpha Academy’s Otis defeated “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne.
* Pure Fusion Collective defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.
* American Made’s Chad Gable defeated R-Truth.