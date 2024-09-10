WWE taped some matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour episode of the WWE on USA Network red brand program, matches took place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, for the weekly WWE Main Event program.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.

WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: 9/12/2024) * Dante Chen defeated Uriah Connors.



* Alpha Academy (Otis and Akira Tozawa) defeated OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price).

