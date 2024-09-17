WWE taped some matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour episode of the WWE on USA Network red brand program, matches took place in Portland, OR., for the weekly WWE Main Event program.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.

WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: 9/19/2024) * Sol Ruca v Alba Fyre: – Good back and forth. Sol is pretty athletic. Alba was playing heel here with her partner at ringside. Really balanced match. Alba wins after Sol hits her finisher on the partner then Alba roll up with feet on ropes.



* Samantha Irvin says we are going live on USA Network.



* Gallus (w/Wolfgang) vs.Alpha Academy (w/Maxine) – Gallup’s guys got heat on Otis partner for the start. Then Otis tagged in and cleaned house. Crowd really loved anything Otis did. He was getting chants and pops left and right. Otis tagged out and his partner got beat up and double teamed for a bit. Otis got hot tag and cleaned up. Otis hit the worm elbow but Wolfgang stopped the count. Then Otis hit a running cannonball I think then he tagged out and partner hit a top rope coffin drop? And got the win.

