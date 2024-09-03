WWE taped some matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour episode of the WWE on USA Network red brand program, matches took place in Denver, Colorado, for the weekly WWE Main Event program.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.

WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: 9/5/2024) * Dante Chen defeated Skylor Clinton. Low reactions at start but crowd got behind Dante. Chin has a mortal combat style even winning with a double palm heel strike.



* Malik Blade vs.Chase U’s Riley Osbourne. Blade got a reaction from the crowd. Chase U logo and Riley got a big reaction. Lots of counting and outdoing each other with flips. Riley won with a shooting star. Both guys got the crowd into the match and near falls.

