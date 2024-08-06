WWE taped some matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour episode of the WWE on USA Network red brand program, matches took place in Baltimore, Maryland for the weekly WWE Main Event program.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.

WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: 8/8/2024) * “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne defeated Alpha Academy’s Akira Tozawa.



* Ivy Nile defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion The Unholy Union’s Alba Fyre.

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and via a two-week delay on Peacock.