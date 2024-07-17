WWE taped some matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.
Ahead of the weekly three-hour episode of the WWE on USA Network red brand program, matches took place in Dayton, Ohio, for the weekly WWE Main Event program.
Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.
WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: 7/18/2024)* “The Bruiserwweight” Pete Dunne defeated Malik Blade.
* LWO’s Joaquin Wilde defeated The D’Angelo Family’s Luca Crusifino.
WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and via a two-week delay on Peacock.