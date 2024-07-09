WWE taped some matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour episode of the WWE on USA Network red brand program, matches took place in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada for the weekly WWE Main Event program.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.

WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: 7/11/2024) * WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion The Unholy Union’s Alba Fyre defeated Ivy Nile.



* The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed and Brutus Creed) defeated LWO (Dragon Lee and Joaquin Wilde).

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and via a two-week delay on Peacock.