WWE taped a pair of matches for this week’s episode of WWE Main Event prior to the live episode of WWE Raw on Monday night, June 17, 2024.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour episode of the WWE on USA Network red brand program, two matches took place in Corpus Christi, Texas, for the weekly WWE Main Event program.

Featured below are quick-match spoiler results of the pair of bouts taped prior to Raw for this week’s Main Event.

WWE MAIN EVENT TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: 6/20/2024) * Zoey Stark defeated Ivy Nile



* The Creed Brothers’ Julius Creed defeated New Catch Republic’s “Big Strong Boy” Tyler Bate

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and via a two-week delay on Peacock.