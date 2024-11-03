The WWE Raw taping in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia is underway.

Before the matches and segments were taped for the November 4 episode of WWE Raw, matches were held for WWE Main Event.

Featured below are complete WWE Main Event taping results from November 3 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia:

* Pete Dunne defeated Akira Tozawa after hitting the the Bitter End for the pin-fall victory.



* Ludwig Kaiser defeated R-Truth with a spinning heel kick to the head, shortly after R-Truth hit the 5-knuckle shuffle on Kaiser.



* Otis vs. Bron Breakker. At one point in the match, Otis hit the worm on Breakker. The fans were really behind it. He only received the two-count. Breakker picked up the win after hitting Otis with a spear, followed by a three-count pinfall.

