WWE NXT LEVEL UP TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: August 9, 2024)
WWE NXT LEVEL UP TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: August 9, 2024)* Edris Enofé defeated Kale Dixon with a top rope elbow drop.
* Gallus’ Mark Coffey defeated Cutler James via Crowning Glory.
* Dante Chen defeated Keanu Carver via double palm strike. This match will open an episode of Level Up.
* The D’Angelo Family’s Adrianna Rizzo defeated Izzi Dame via Taste of Risotto.