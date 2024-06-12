WWE taped some matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up prior to the live episode of WWE NXT.
Ahead of the weekly two-hour episode of the NXT on USA program, three matches took place in Orlando, FL. for the weekly WWE NXT Level Up show.
Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are spoiler results of the bouts taped prior to WWE NXT for this week’s WWE NXT Level Up.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP TAPING RESULTS (Taped On 6/11/2024)* Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary.
* The Family (Stacks Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino [with Adrianna Rizzo]) defeated Jasper Troy and Shiloh Hill via Shatter Machine on Shiloh.
* Kendall Grey defeated Izzi Dame when Kendall countered an Izzi Suplex attempt via floating over into a backslide. Izzi attacked Kendall after until Carlee Bright ran out to make the save as Izzi bailed toward the stage.
* Andre Chase (with Ridge Holland) defeated Lucien Price (with Bronco Nima) via a top rope crossbody. Andre and Ridge seemed to be on the same page together.