Matches were taped for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up at the WWE NXT on The CW Network taping on Tuesday night, December 3, 2024, at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the taping.

* Dion Lennox defeated Jasper Troy via a modified jackhammer.

* Lainey Reid defeated Layla Diggs via knee trigger. At one point Lainey tried to use the ropes for leverage on a roll up on Layla but the referee caught her doing it.

* Wendy Choo defeated Dani Palmer via rear naked choke

* Niko Vance (with Brooks Jensen and Shawn Spears) defeated Oro Mensah via a diving headbutt. At one point during the match, Niko’s nose appeared to have been a bit bloodied.

