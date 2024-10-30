WWE taped some matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up prior to the live episode of WWE NXT.
Ahead of the weekly two-hour episode of the NXT on USA program, matches took place for the weekly WWE NXT Level Up show.
Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are spoiler results of the bouts taped prior to WWE NXT for this week’s WWE NXT Level Up.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS (Air Date: Nov. 1, 2024)* Lainey Reid defeated Carlee Bright with a Standing Diamond Dust. This will open an episode of Level Up.
* Oro Mensah defeated Niko Vance with a running spinning wheel kick in the corner.
* Dani Palmer defeated Kali Armstrong with a Skytwister Press. This will open an episode of Level Up.
* Dion Lennox, Cutler James, and Shiloh Hill defeated Gallus (Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang) when Dion pinned Joe Coffey with a school boy roll up.