Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are spoiler results of the bouts taped prior to WWE NXT for this week’s WWE NXT Level Up.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS (Air Date: Nov. 15, 2024)* Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary.
* Match 1) Oro Mensah defeated Drake Morreaux via spinning wheel kick in the corner.
* Match 2) Izzi Dame defeated Carlee Bright via Sky High. Izzi went to attack Carlee after but Kendall Grey ran out to make the save for Carlee.
* Match 3) The Family (Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino) defeated Kale Dixon and Uriah Conners via catching Uriah out of a springboard attempt from the corner into the Shatter Machine.