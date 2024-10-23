WWE taped some matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up prior to the live episode of WWE NXT.
Ahead of the weekly two-hour episode of the NXT on USA program, three matches took place for the weekly WWE NXT Level Up show.
Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are spoiler results of the bouts taped prior to WWE NXT for this week’s WWE NXT Level Up.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS (Air Date: October 25, 2024)* Mark Coffey defeated Dion Lennox with a discus forearm after Wolfgang and Joe Coffey ran out for a distraction. All three attacked Dion after until Shiloh Hill and Cutler James ran out for the save to run Gallus up the ramp.
* Izzi Dame defeated Tyra Mae Steel via a spinning side slam
* Dante Chen and Drake Morreaux defeated Kale Dixon and Uriah Conners after a high chokeslam from Drake and a double palm strike to the chest from Dante to Uriah.