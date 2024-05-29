WWE taped some matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up prior to the live episode of WWE NXT.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour episode of the NXT on USA program, three matches took place in Orlando, FL. for the weekly WWE NXT Level Up show.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are spoiler results of the bouts taped prior to WWE NXT for this week’s WWE NXT Level Up.

WWE NXT LEVEL UP TAPING RESULTS (Taped On 5/28/2024) * Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary.



* Uriah Conners beat Cutler James.



* No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne [with Damon Kemp]) defeated Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe when Dempsey pinned Tyriek.



* Stevie Turner defeated Kendall Grey.

