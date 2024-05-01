WWE taped some matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up prior to the live episode of WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour episode of the NXT on USA program, four matches took place in Orlando, FL. for the weekly WWE NXT Level Up show.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are spoiler results of the bouts taped prior to WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 2 for this week’s WWE NXT Level Up.

WWE NXT LEVEL UP TAPING RESULTS (Taped On 4/30/2024) * Wendy Choo defeated Wren Sinclair with a Full Nelson Slam. After the match, Choo and Sinclair showed respect towards each other.



* Josh Briggs defeated Cutler James (Jonah Neisenbaum) with a lariat.



* The D’Angelo Family (Luca Crusifino and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) defeated Dante Chen and Dion Lennox with a combination flapjack codebreaker on Lennox.



* Je’Von Evans defeated Riley Osborne with a stacked sunset flip pin. After the match, Evans made his way to the floor to shake Osborne’s hand. Osborne then raised Evans’ hand in victory. This will most likely be the opening match of a future episode of NXT Level Up with intros from Vic Joseph and Blake Howard being filmed as well.

