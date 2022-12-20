Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Below are full spoilers from the tapings:

* Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom due to interference by Trick Williams. Axiom hit Trick with the Asahi Moonsault after the match

* Zoey Stark defeated Nikkita Lyons. Stark used the ropes for leverage to get the pin

* NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter retained in a Triple Threat over Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley plus Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. Nile was choking Carter out but she fell back and was pinned for the finish

* Apollo Crews called out Carmelo Hayes and they had words to set up a future match

* Elektra Lopez defeated Indi Hartwell

* Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre didn’t finish as Fyre was attacked by Isla Dawn. Fyre had her hand smashed on the steel ring steps with her own baseball bat

* NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day retained over Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

* Grayson Waller called out NXT Champion Bron Breakker. Breakker was shown arriving in the parking lot. He went straight to the ring and tried for a Spear but Waller had a steel plate hidden under his jacket. Waller stood tall to end the show

