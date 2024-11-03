The fallout from WWE Crown Jewel 2024 goes down today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE will be taping the November 4 episode of WWE Raw this afternoon, November 3, 2024, inside Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Featured below are live ongoing spoilers for the 11/4 WWE Raw taping:

* Things kick off with a video package recapping the action at the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event from Saturday afternoon.

* The first-ever WWE Crown Jewel Women’s Champion Liv Morgan comes to the ring accompanied by Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez to kick off the show. Morgan begins by saying that the “Liv Morgan Revenge Tour” is officially over. She gloats about Rhea Ripley being injured and out of the picture. She claims she is “the greatest women’s champion of all-time.” Dom-Dom gets on the mic and, as always, gets drowned out with boos. Jade Cargill’s music hits and then Bianca Belair’s, and the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions head to the ring. Belair reminds Liv she wasn’t the only one to leave Crown Jewel with gold. Liv tells her they’re trying to celebrate and then tries stirring the pot between Belair and Cargill. Belair ends up challenging Liv and Rodriguez to a tag-match later in the show. Adam Pearce comes out. He doesn’t like the idea. He says they’re not kicking Raw off like that. Liv is happy and taunts Belair, until Pearce reveals his plans. He says there will be a battle royal to determine Liv’s next title challenger. And it starts right now.

* Women’s Battle Royal No. 1 Contender Match. The entrants start making their way out for the battle royal Pearce announced for the opening match of the show. Competing in the match are Unholy Union, Maxxine Durpi, Sonya Deville, Shayna Baslzer, Ivy Nile, Katana, Zelina Vega, Natalya and Lyra Valkyria. After early back-and-forth action, things boil down to the final four, which are SKY, Belair, Cargill and Valkyria. Liv Morgan gets involved, leading to Cargill and Belair getting eliminated. SKY and Valkyria get after it until SKY gets the win. With the win, she earns the next shot at Morgan’s women’s title.

* Backstage, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are shown, but things cut to The Wyatt Sicks. We see footage of The Miz taped up after last week’s kidnapping. He pleads with Bo Dallas. He tells him he’s not with The Final Testament. Dallas tells him they don’t want The Final Testament. They want him. He laughs and tapes Miz’s mouth shut again. He sends a cryptic message before Uncle Howdy comes up behind just as the segment abruptly ends.

* The War Raiders defeated The New Day in tag-team action in the second match of the show. Prior to the bout, The War Raiders confronted The Judgment Day backstage, teasing their future showdown for the tag-team titles.

* Sami Zayn’s theme hits and out he comes to the ring for a promo segment. Update coming momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE Raw spoilers from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For a special sneak peek look inside Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for today’s WWE Raw taping, click here.

For a complete spoiler lineup for the November 4 episode of WWE Raw, click here.