The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 winds down tonight in “The Music City.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with week four of their new run on the USA Network.

Featured below are spoilers, backstage news and notes for tonight’s show, which is the “go-home” show for the WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event.

WWE SmackDown Spoiler Listing (Main event is 3 segments, all others are 2)

* AJ Styles Promo with Carmelo Hayes & LA Knight

* AJ Styles vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Dumpster Match: Michin vs. Chelsea Green

* Bayley/Nia Jax (w/ Tiffany Stratton)

* Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

* WWE Tag Team Championship: Triple Threat Ladder Match The Bloodline vs. The Street Profits vs. #DIY

(H/T: Fightful Select)