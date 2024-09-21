The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 continues tonight in “The Golden State.”

WWE Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. with week two of their new run on the USA Network.

Featured below are spoilers, backstage news and notes for tonight’s show.

Spoiler Listing

* U.S. Title: LA Knight vs. Andrade

* Andrade and Carmelo backstage

* Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns meet at Georgia Tech (SPOILER UPDATE)

* Apollo Crews vs. Giovanni Vinci (SPOILER UPDATE)

* Kevin Owens promo

* Bayley & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton

* Bloodline is attacking DIY

* Kevin Owens & Street Profits vs. Bloodline

* Another Spoiler Update For Tonight

Other Spoilers & Backstage Notes

* There is a lot of buzz behind-the-scenes for the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes segment on the show

* Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a dumpster match is slated to be announced tonight

* Dan Engler is reffing the main event

* Baron Corbin vs. Karl Anderson is scheduled as a dark match. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven will be taped for WWE Speed

* The United States Title match is set for three segments. Vinci vs. Crews is only set for one segment. Both tag team matches are set for two segments.

Follow our live WWE SmackDown Results 9/20/24.

(H/T: Fightful Select)