The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 continues tonight in Oklahoma.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown emanates from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. with week three of their new run on the USA Network.

Featured below are spoilers, backstage news and notes for tonight’s show.

WWE SmackDown Spoiler Listing

* Randy Orton promo

* Top Contender: Bayley vs. Naomi

* Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Michin vs. Piper Niven

* Jade Cargill & Bianca package

* Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, Bayley backstage segment

* Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

WWE SmackDown Taping Notes

* WWE Speed: Naomi vs. IYO SKY

* Dark Matches: Kairi Sane vs. Chelsea Green, Zelina Vega vs. Liv Morgan, and Cody Rhodes vs. Austin Theory

Follow our live WWE SmackDown Results 9/27/24.

(H/T: Fightful Select)